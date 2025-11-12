Bend it like Beckham sequel has 'big boots to fill', says Gurinder Chadhra

Gurinder Chadha has admitted the Bend it Like Beckham sequel has "big boots to fill".

The 65-year-old filmmaker confirmed earlier this year she was working on a follow-up to the 2002 sports drama - which starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra - and she's now teased that she has some "good ideas" for the movie.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the world movie premiere of her latest film Christmas Karma on Wednesday (12.11.25) night at London's Curzon Mayfair , Gurinder said: “Those are big boots to fill, but I’m exploring it. I’m looking at it. I want to come up with a good story. Let’s see what we come up with — but yes, I’m definitely working on something.

“I’ve got some ideas — good ideas — and I’m working on them.”

And Bend it Like Beckham isn't the only one of her previous movies that the director is keen to revisit because there is still "so much love" for her 2008 coming-of-age teen drama Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging .

Discussing the possibility of a sequel, she said: "These days at my screenings, people in their 30s and 40s come in and relive their childhoods. There’s so much love for those films.

"I’d love to do more - but that’s really down to Paramount.

I’ve tried! If enough people write in asking for it, I’m sure we could make it happen."

Christmas Karma is a Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol and Gurinder admitted music always plays a huge part in her storytelling process.

She said: “You know, all my films have so much music in them — and music is my life. I always find ways to tell stories using music. People still talk about the Bend It Like Beckham soundtrack — it’s still on their playlists!

"Music is such an amazing way to tell stories in films — you’ve got the pictures, the music, the perfect song… nothing like it. It’s alchemy.”

Over this summer, Gurinder explained she felt now was the right time to revisit Bend It Like Beckham because of the surge in popularity for women's football.

She told the BBC: "We've been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this was a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters.

"A lot has changed since the original movie, but I think that people still don't think that women should play football.

"There are people who still don't take it seriously, although the Lionesses are riding high.

"I've left it a while, but I thought: look at the Euros, look at the Lionesses."

Christmas Karma will be released in cinemas on Friday (14.11.25).