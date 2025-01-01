Ariana Grande charged by fan at Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande was charged at by a fan during a Wicked premiere in Singapore.

The actress and singer was walking the yellow brick carpet for Thursday's Wicked: For Good premiere, alongside her co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M. Chu, when the man broke through security barriers and charged towards her.

According to footage of the incident, the man, who was wearing a white shirt, appeared to jump the barricade and run towards Ariana. He then put his arm around the star and began jumping up and down before Cynthia quickly stepped in and pushed him away without hesitation.

Security quickly intervened, escorting the man from the area as Cynthia and Michelle comforted a visibly shaken Ariana.

Fans could be heard asking the We Can't Be Friends singer, "Are you ok?"

Neither Ariana nor Cynthia have commented publicly on the incident.

The man has since been identified as Johnson Wen, who later posted a video of the moment on his Instagram account.

He captioned the clip, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

Wen is known for disrupting major public events. In June, he stormed the stage during a Katy Perry concert in Sydney, Australia, putting his arm around the singer before being removed by security.

He also interrupted The Weeknd's performance in August, running on stage and grabbing the artist before being tackled by guards.

In 2024, Wen caused chaos at the Paris Olympics when he disrupted the men's 100m final by invading the track and delaying the race.

Ariana and her co-stars are currently travelling the globe to promote Wicked: For Good, which is set to be released in cinemas on 21 November.