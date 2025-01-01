Sarah Jessica Parker to be honoured with Carol Burnett Award at 2026 Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Sex and the City star will receive the accolade in recognition of "her outstanding contributions to the television industry both in front of and behind the camera".

Parker will be presented with the award during the inaugural Golden Eve primetime special, airing on 8 January 2026 - three days ahead of the main ceremony on 11 January.

In a statement, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne praised the actress for her "trailblazing impact on television".

"Sarah Jessica Parker's career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award," she stated. "Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture."

Parker is best known for her iconic role as Manhattan columnist and trendsetter Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, and its sequel And Just Like That..., which concluded in August after three seasons. She also reprised the role in two films released in 2008 and 2010.

The star has received six Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of Carrie, along with nominations for The Family Stone and HBO's comedy-drama Divorce.

First introduced in 2019, the Carol Burnett Award honours individuals whose television careers have made a lasting impact on both the industry and audiences. Previous recipients include Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Murphy and Norman Lear.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the 83rd Golden Globes on 11 January at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.