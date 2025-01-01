Jeremy Renner accuser 'thought it was love'

Jeremy Renner's accuser has declared she "thought it was love" they shared.

Filmmaker Yi Zhou also doubled down on claims the actor threatened to report her to ICE and explained she had been convinced she and Renner were in a committed relationship.

"Of course it's difficult because you don't want to be threatened and everything, especially by your significant other," Zhou, 38, told TMZ this week. "At least, I believe he was my significant other."

The Shanghai-born film director and multimedia artist acknowledged her view of their connection may have differed from Renner's, but insisted she had thought they were in love.

"I thought it was love - maybe true love, maybe growing love, but it seems that he thinks otherwise, and it's OK," she said. "Opinions are subjective, right?"

Zhou added she believed women should feel able to talk about their experiences even when it might be uncomfortable to do so.

"As women, it's OK to voice your opinion under the First Amendment. It's OK to share if you feel uncomfortable, if you feel frightened sometimes, if you feel disappointed like I have been," she noted.

"I just want women to feel safe, to be able to speak up and to say what they went through."

On Instagram, Zhou previously claimed she and Jeremy began dating after he sent her "a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and WhatsApp" and then "seduced" her by "loving me so much I believed in him/the power of love".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zhou further claimed that she met with Renner one evening in August to discuss a documentary project. Renner allegedly consumed a bottle of wine and became "violent", with Zhou eventually resorting to locking herself in a room out of fear.