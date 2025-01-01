Zachery Ty Bryan blames Home Improvement fame for DV issues

Zachery Ty Bryan has apologised for his latest domestic violence incident.

The sitcom star has blamed his legal woes on the fallout from his fame on the '90s TV hit, Home Improvement.

Bryan told TMZ that he's on a "journey toward personal growth" and taking accountability for his previous violent actions.

"Fame as a child actor left scars - being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle - but that's no justification for my choices as an adult," Bryan told the outlet.

He noted that he "deeply" regrets any pain or harm he's caused, noting that "domestic violence in any form is unacceptable".

"The truth is, I've struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents.

"This latest situation, involving a restraining order and serious accusations, has been a painful wake-up call."

The actor also shared that his multiple run-ins with the law have affected his role as a father to his seven children.

"Being labelled a 'bad dad' cuts deep because my children are my world, and I know I've fallen short."

Bryan has reportedly attended rehab, therapy, anger management programmes and support groups to address his behaviour.

This week, news broke that his ex-girlfriend has been granted a five-year restraining order against him.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor has had two prior arrests for domestic violence incidents.

Bryan is best known for his role as Tim and Jill Taylor's oldest son, Brad, on the sitcom Home Improvement. He costarred with Tim Allen for all eight seasons from 1991 to 1999.