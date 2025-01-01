Dave Franco announces acting break: 'I'm sure people are sick of me'

Dave Franco is taking a break.

After starring in four new films this year, plus an Emmy-nominated cameo on TV satire The Studio, the actor has decided it's time to hit pause.

The Now You See Me: Now You Don't star shared that he plans to "disappear for a while" following the release of the third instalment in the magic/action franchise, in which he reprises his role as sleight-of-hand Jack Wilder.

"Basically, we're getting through this week of press, and then I will disappear for a while. I'm sure people are sick of me," he joked to People magazine.

"And I will go to the middle of nowhere and climb into a hole."

When asked how long his hiatus will be, Franco joked, "You'll see me when you see me."

In addition to the new Now You See Me sequel, Franco appeared this year in the films Bubble & Squeak, Regretting You, and Together, in the latter of which he starred alongside his wife, Alison Brie.

He also played himself on the Apple TV+ hit series The Studio, in addition to voice roles on Fox's Krapopolis and Netflix's Long Story Short.

Meanwhile, Franco has upcoming films The S**theads alongside Mason Thames; and the animated action-adventure comedy Forgotten Island in production.