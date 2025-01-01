David Duchovny was 'shocked' by character's introduction in Malice

David Duchovny was stunned to see how viewers first meet his character in his new TV show Malice.

In the new revenge thriller, The X-Files actor plays a venture capitalist whose life is turned upside down when he and his wife Nat hire tutor-turned-'manny' Adam, played by Jack Whitehall.

In the first few minutes of the premiere episode, audiences meet Duchovny's topless Jamie Tanner at his holiday home in Greece, flipping burgers at a barbecue and busting out Mick Jagger-style moves as he listens to the Rolling Stones.

During an interview with Cover Media, the actor admitted that they filmed that scene so late in the production that he forgot it would be his character's first on-screen moment.

"Because we shot that scene so late in the schedule, it was kind of shocking for me to see the first episode, because it didn't feel like that we were doing that right away. That's the one time. It shocked me..." he shared.

In the first episode, audiences also see Jamie having sex with his wife and getting very drunk at a strip club with Adam.

Addressing the latter scene, the Californication actor noted that he learned his lesson about drinking alcohol to prepare for a drunk scene many years ago.

"The first time I played drunk as an actor, I did have a couple of drinks because I thought that was probably the way to go, and it's definitely not the way to go," he quipped.

Duchovny also noted that he would be watching the first episode at the premiere that night and seeing his sex scene and drunken acting for the first time with a room full of strangers.

"So I'm going to see my a*s and then I'm going to see me drunk, so I'm looking forward to tonight," he joked, before pretending to gesture to a cinema screen and tell the audience, "Here you go! You're welcome!"

Malice launches on Prime Video globally on Friday 14 November.