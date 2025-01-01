Millie Bobby Brown scolds photographer on red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown confronted a photographer on the red carpet on Thursday during the London premiere of Stranger Things.

While posing on the red carpet, the British actress reacted when a photographer shouted at her to "Smile!"

"Smile? You smile!" she snapped back, before swiftly turning away, according to clips shared on social media.

The Enola Holmes star, 21, appeared on the red carpet wearing a dramatic look from Ashi Studio's autumn 2025 couture collection, a structured black corset paired with flowing tulle draped down her legs and black heels embellished with the detail "011", seemingly referencing her Stranger Things character.

Millie is currently promoting the fifth and final season of Netflix's sci-fi hit, with part one set to arrive on 26 November, followed by part two on 25 December and part three on 31 December.

Earlier this month, she attended the Los Angeles premiere on 6 November, alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in May 2024. In August, the couple announced they had welcomed a daughter via adoption.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, the Electric State actress said she and Jake intend to keep their child out of the public eye.

"I'm not going to," she said when asked to share details about her daughter's personality. "For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."

"It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly," she continued. "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we'd support. But right now, as she's so little..."

Millie added that, as a parent, it is her "job to protect" her daughter and that she has no plans to reveal her name until "she's ready to decide for herself".