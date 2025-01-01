Man who grabbed Ariana Grande at Singapore premiere charged in court

The Australian man who grabbed Ariana Grande at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on Thursday has been charged by police over his behaviour.

In viral footage from the premiere, Johnson Wen jumped over a barricade and ran at the pop star as the cast made its way down a yellow carpet.

He then put his arm around Ariana and began jumping up and down as her co-star Cynthia Erivo quickly stepped in and pushed him away. Security then intervened and escorted him from the venue as a visibly shaken Ariana was comforted by her co-stars.

According to BBC News, Wen, 26, was arrested over the incident and charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court on Friday afternoon. If found guilty, he may be fined up to S$2000 ($1,540/£1,170).

Local media outlets have reported that Wen intends to plead guilty.

Neither Ariana nor Cynthia addressed the incidents as they posted photo carousels of their visit to Singapore on Instagram, featuring snaps from the premiere and their tour of Universal Studios.

"Thank you, Singapore (heart emoji) we love you," Ariana captioned her post, while Cynthia wrote, "Singapore, you have our hearts. Thank you for the warmest welcome to your garden city."

Wen posted a video of the incident on his Instagram alongside the caption, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

He is known for disrupting major public events. In June, he stormed the stage during a Katy Perry concert in Sydney, Australia, putting his arm around the singer before being removed by security.

He also interrupted The Weeknd's performance in August, running on stage and grabbing the artist before being tackled by guards.

The Wicked: For Good global press tour will conclude with the New York premiere on 17 November ahead of the film's release on 21 November.