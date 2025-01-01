Miles Teller reflects on Fantastic Four flop

Miles Teller has blamed the Fantastic Four flop on "one person who f***** it all up".

The Top Gun: Maverick actor played Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the 2015 movie - which grossed $167 million worldwide on a budget of $120 million, making it the worst performing of any Fantastic Four adaptation - and felt the fate of the film was "unfortunate" because it had such a "spectacular" cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Tim Blake Nelson.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Miles said: “I think it’s unfortunate because so many people work so hard on that movie, and, honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f***** ll up.

“But especially as a young actor at that time, it was like: ‘If you want to be taken seriously as a leading man, you got to get on this superhero train.’ And that was our chance. And the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors.”

Miles was concerned about the film from the first time he saw the finished version.

He added: “But when I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads and I was like, ‘I think we’re in trouble.'”

Before the movie opened, insiders previously told The Hollywood Reporter that director Josh Trank “did not produce material that would have opened the way to a salvageable film” and resisted any help.

A source said: “He holed up in a tent and cut himself off from everybody."

And another added that between set-ups, “[Trank] would go to his trailer and he wouldn’t interact with anybody.”

The filmmaker previously admitted he was "absolutely responsible" for The Fantastic Four being a "disaster" but insisted he wasn't the only one.

He told Variety: “As far as my own level of responsibility in the film turning out to be a disaster and not working, I was absolutely responsible. But so was everybody else.

"When I was in the middle of the situation, it was very clear that everybody was doing the wrong thing … You’ve got all of these professional adults who worked on a lot of movies and all these well-established industry insiders who have been making these types of movies for a long time, and here’s this young, relatively inexperienced filmmaker being described as in over his head.

"They said I wasn’t communicating with people and didn’t want to play by the rules … What I remembered was I was being overly communicative.

"The problem was I was communicating ideas that didn’t mesh well with everybody else’s. That’s not their fault and it’s not my fault. It was the wrong combination of people to get together and make something creative.”