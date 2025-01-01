Nicole Scherzinger 'mustered up' courage to ask Glenn Close to sign Sunset Boulevard album

Nicole Scherzinger "mustered up the courage" to ask her Sunset Boulevard predecessor Glenn Close to sign the cast album when she visited her backstage at the show.

The Fatal Attraction actress, who originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway, paid a visit to see the former Pussycat Dolls singer take on the character in the revival in April.

Remembering that night in an interview with Variety, Scherzinger revealed that Close wrote her a touching message when she signed her Sunset Boulevard vinyl.

"She said this was arguably one of the greatest roles ever written. And it really tests your mettle, as she knows. I was nervous, but then I mustered up the courage to ask her to sign my album," she shared. "And guess what she wrote on it? 'To my soulmate. Love, Glenn.' I couldn't believe it. Like, how cool is that?"

The Hawaii-born singer posted several photos from her "surreal" backstage encounter with Close on Instagram at the time. In the caption, she praised the "kind, generous, and open-hearted" actress for "gracing us with your luminous, grounded presence".

"To share stories with you and bond over Norma was a dream come true," she wrote. "Thank you for giving us new ways to dream. Your Norma is powerful, and now I feel she'll always be a part of our theatre - and of my performance. This is for our great love of Norma Desmond."

Likewise, Close, who played Norma again in a 2017 Broadway revival, gave her seal of approval to her successor, declaring that Scherzinger's performance "blew (her) away".

"Nicole and I really bonded over our love for Norma Desmond, arguably THE greatest role ever written for a woman," she commented on Instagram. "Nicole's performance is an act of raw artistry and astounding bravery. Bravo Nicole, Tom (Francis) and all those who gifted me with an extraordinary theater experience. Dearest love and profound thanks to you all."

Scherzinger starred in the West End and Broadway revivals of the show between 2023 and 2025, and won Olivier and Tony Awards for her performance.