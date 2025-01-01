James Pickens Jr shares cancer diagnosis

James Pickens Jr has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The news comes as his character on Grey's Anatomy faces a similar health battle.

The medical drama star shared that he had been diagnosed earlier this year after a biopsy revealed a tumour on his prostate gland.

"It's not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family," he said in an interview with Black Health Matters.

"My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn't gotten it.

"I've got a 90-year-old first cousin, who's still alive, actually, he had it," he continued.

"His son has it. A couple of his brothers had it. No one, as far as I know, has succumbed to it."

During the 13 November episode of Grey's Anatomy, Pickens Jr's character, Dr Richard Webber - whom he has portrayed on the series since its debut in 2005 - revealed to Dr Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.

And while viewers will have to wait and see how Dr Richard's health journey unfolds, Pickens Jr is optimistic about his own prognosis, noting that his tumour was spotted "really early" thanks to regular visits to his doctor.

"I started getting my annual physical 34 years ago," he explained.

"My urologist said, 'Because you were so diligent in that piece of your health, it was to your advantage. We were able to catch it so early because you were being tested."