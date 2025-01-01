Cruz Beckham loses driving licence for speeding

Cruz Beckham has lost his driving licence over two speeding tickets.

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has become one of the 500,000 people snared by 20mph limits in the UK.

One of the offences took place on 2 September, when he told his followers on Instagram that he had "just got done for doing 24 in a 20" zone.

The fledgling musician is said to be "gutted" to have had his licence taken away from him so soon after taking to the road, the Daily Mail reported.

When Cruz passed his driving test, he did so to much fanfare - celebrating with a trip to a McDonald's drive-thru in his burgundy Land Rover.

If a driver gets six or more penalty points within two years of passing their test, their licence is automatically revoked by the DVLA.

Now the young driver will have to reapply for a provisional licence and pass both the theory and practical driving tests again before he is allowed back on the road.

As well as his Land Rover, Cruz has been seen driving a silver 1980s Mercedes, and frequently drives between his family's home in West London and their Cotswolds mansion.

In getting into trouble for speeding, Cruz is following in the footsteps of his father.

Sir David was caught driving a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in January 2018, but avoided prosecution when his lawyer told magistrates that the speeding notice had arrived a day late.