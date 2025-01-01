Bill Nighy set to join Harry Potter TV series - report

Bill Nighy has had screen tests to play Hogwarts potions master Professor Slughorn in the new Harry Potter TV series.

The British Hollywood heavyweight is "set to sign for the role", the Sun on Sunday newspaper reports.

Nighy played minister for magic Rufus Scrimgeour in the original films.

He recently agreed to voice the character of Slughorn for a new audio series, and now looks set to reprise the role on TV in the upcoming HBO series.

A source told the outlet that it's a waiting game until contracts are signed.

Other big names on board so far include comedian Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, the role made famous by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Filming for the role of Professor Slughorn will begin in August next year.

On being cast in the audio role, Nighy shared: "I was pleased to be asked to play the professor after having already played a minister for magic.

"I'm always grateful when asked to play academics, having not been further educated myself."

The Harry Potter TV show is based on the series of fantasy books of the same name by English author JK Rowling. The first episode is scheduled to air sometime in 2027.