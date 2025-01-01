Simu Liu experienced imposter syndrome while filming Avengers: Doomsday

Simu Liu has admitted that he experienced imposter syndrome while filming Avengers: Doomsday alongside Marvel veterans.

The Barbie actor made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2021's standalone movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he's finally joining forces with his fellow Marvel stars in the team-up film Avengers: Doomsday.

Liu admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he experienced imposter syndrome as one of the newcomers on set alongside Marvel mainstays who have been playing their characters for many years.

"I think everybody experiences their own version of imposter syndrome at some point in their lives, and stepping onto set with some of the names that you are alluding to, I definitely felt a lot of that," he shared. "So, yes, there was the insecurity and the imposter syndrome, but then there was the fun part of, like, 'Oh my God, that's ...' I don't want to say the wrong name if they're not announced (already), but it was like, 'That's Sir Ian McKellen, and he's wearing his superhero costume.'"

However, he noted, "It was such a wonderful way to meet somebody that you admire so much. And to get to play in the sandbox with them and, in a lot of cases, play with characters that they had developed over decades, it was just a really, really special experience."

McKellen, who first played X-Men character Magneto in the early 2000s, is reprising his character in Doomsday alongside fellow X-Men actors Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and Alan Cumming.

They join Marvel mainstays such as Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Robert Downey Jr.

Liu isn't the only newcomer to the cast, though. The likes of Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as also relatively new to the MCU.

The Canadian actor teased that the stacked line-up will "blow people's minds", adding, "There were so many actors and so many characters where you're like, 'Just seeing them interact on screen is worth the price of admission alone.'"

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in December 2026.