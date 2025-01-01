Christina Ricci blasts Megyn Kelly: 'A danger to children'

Christina Ricci has blasted Megyn Kelly as "a danger to children" for downplaying the late Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

The Yellowjackets actor took to Instagram to condemn the TV pundit's recent commentary about Epstein's victims.

Ricci reposted two slides from US social media brand Betches News, in which the former Fox News star drew distinctions between the ages of Epstein's victims.

One post read: "There's definitely a difference between a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile."

On the next slide, Kelly is quoted discussing the House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein emails.

"I know somebody very close to this case. Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile," Kelly said on her show. "He wasn't into 8-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types. There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?"

Ricci's reaction was furious: "This woman is a danger to children."

Kelly referred to the topic as "disgusting" and insisted she wasn't "trying to make an excuse", but maintained she was sharing what she viewed as factual distinctions.

"I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds," she said. "But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."