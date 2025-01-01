Paris Hilton breaks silence on claims Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein

Paris Hilton has broken her silence on the allegation that Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 19.

In Lifetime's 2020 documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a former acquaintance of Maxwell's claimed that she once expressed her interest in the socialite to a friend of his during a party, allegedly saying she would be "perfect" for her partner Epstein.

Addressing the sensational claims in an interview with The Sunday Times, Hilton stated, "I don't even remember ever meeting her."

The 44-year-old then added, "I'm such a good clickbait name."

Maxwell, who dated Epstein for several years in the nineties, allegedly scoured parties looking for young girls to go on dates with the financier.

In 2021, she was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, with the jury finding her guilty of five counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. The British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year.

In the documentary, Christopher Mason, a British journalist and former acquaintance of Maxwell's, recalled what she allegedly said to a friend at the party.

"A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, 'Oh my God, who's that?' and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl," Mason said. "And she said, 'Do you know her?' My friend said, 'Yes, she's called Paris Hilton.' And Ghislaine said, 'God, she'd be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?'"

A photo of Maxwell, Hilton and her "old family friend" - and current U.S. President - Donald Trump at a September 2000 fashion show then appeared in the documentary. Hilton was 19 years old when the picture was taken.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019 while in custody on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors.