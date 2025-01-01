Kim Kardashian vows to keep studying for bar exam: 'This dream means too much'

Kim Kardashian has pledged to keep studying until she passes the bar exam.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star announced that she had failed her first attempt at the challenging California law test.

On Sunday, Kim posted a video on Instagram documenting her preparation for the bar exam over a two-week period.

In the accompanying caption, the All's Fair actress admitted she was "disappointed" to fail but plans on resitting at some point.

"I've shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote. "On November 7th, I found out I didn't pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn't the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I'm going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."

At the start of the montage, Kim is seen breaking down in tears while trying to remember information for five different essay topics.

"Every time I feel like I'm a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this," the 45-year-old stated, before adding: "A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain's gonna explode, and I still have so much more to go."

Kim has been studying law since 2019.

The Kardashians personality passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021 and completed her law programme earlier this year.