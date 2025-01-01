Rebecca Gayheart opens up about split from Eric Dane amid his ALS battle

Rebecca Gayheart has spoken candidly about her separation from Eric Dane as the actor continues to navigate his ALS diagnosis.

Despite separating in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, the actress and model has remained supportive of the Grey's Anatomy star amid his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Appearing on Monday's episode of the Broad Ideas podcast, Rebecca explained that she has been teaching their daughters - Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13 - the importance of "showing up" for loved ones, regardless of circumstance.

"He is our family. He is your father," she said. "We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it."

The Jawbreaker star admitted that her role in Eric's life remains "super complicated".

"We've been separated for eight years," she explained. "The kids live with me 100 percent of the time. There's been lots of just stuff, other stuff."

"I try to stay optimistic, though, about it all," the 54-year-old continued. "I'm trying to learn from it and (be a) role model for them (for) how to go through something like this, which is really hard."

Rebecca added that she is doing her best to be present for her family.

"I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm doing it in the wrong way or the right way," she said. "I'm just showing up. I'm showing up, and I'm trying to be there for them. I guess time will tell."

The actress added that she and her daughters will "get through it the best we can," noting, "They're good girls who are just going through a lot."

Eric, 53, revealed his ALS diagnosis in April, writing in a statement, "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

The pair married in 2004. Rebecca filed for divorce in February 2018, but earlier this year requested to dismiss the petition.