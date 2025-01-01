Denise Richards breaks silence after being granted restraining order against Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has assured fans she's doing "good" after being granted a restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was granted the order earlier this month, broke her silence on her difficult year during an appearance at BravoCon on Sunday.

Speaking at the Bravo2Bravo panel with fellow Real Housewives Brittany Cartwright, Luann de Lesseps and Kim Zolciak on Sunday, the Wild Things actress assured them that she was doing "good" amid her ongoing contentious divorce from her husband of six years.

"It's a process. I have such a great support system," the 54-year-old said, reports People. "Thank you so much."

Later in the panel, the actress opened up about living a public life, noting that "being in the tabloids" can be "very daunting".

"When you first have to deal with it, it's very hard... it's different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there," Richards shared. "On reality, you can't pretend it's not happening."

Shortly after Phypers filed for divorce in July, Richards lodged a restraining order request in which she accused him of physical and verbal abuse.

The exes went to court in October for a hearing over her request to make the temporary order permanent, and she took to the witness stand and tearfully recalled alleged instances of domestic violence.

Phypers, 53, testified in court that he has "never physically harmed" and "never threatened to harm" The World Is Not Enough star.

A judge granted her a five-year restraining order on 7 November. As part of the terms, Phypers is not allowed to own or buy guns, disturb Richards's peace or be in contact with her. If he does communicate with her, she is allowed to record their conversation.