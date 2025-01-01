Greer Grammer opens up about estrangement from dad Kelsey Grammer

Greer Grammer has opened up about her estrangement from her dad, Kelsey Grammer.

During a recent appearance on the Pretty Basic Podcast, the Awkward alum was asked what was the biggest misconception about her.

"People have misconceptions about me when they hear my last name, because they're like, 'Oh, that's Kelsey Grammer's daughter. Clearly she grew up in this way."

The Frasier star split from Greer's mother, stylist Barrie Buckner, when Greer was four. Greer said she has some "very specific" memories of spending time with her dad before he left.

"I remember going to Frasier at one point and being three, probably. I have a memory of him going to my preschool play of The Wizard of Oz, which he also remembers because we've talked about it. After that, I don't know."

While Greer didn't see her dad in person again until she was 16, she did have a brief chance encounter with him.

"I saw him once when I was 11, and I ran," she said. "It was in a Blockbuster. I ran away."

When Greer ran into Kelsey next, she was 16.

"He came up to me and said, 'Are you Greer?' And I said, 'Yes, I am,'" she recalled.

"Then he went, 'I'm..." And I was like, 'I know who you are. Duh.'"

Kelsey gave her his phone number, and they met for lunch a week later.

In May, Kelsey told People magazine he'd been "playing catch-up with some of the older kids".

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," he said. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now."