Liev Schreiber rushed to hospital in New York

Liev Schreiber has been rushed to a New York hospital after suffering a severe headache.

The Tony award-winning actor is reported to be undergoing a series of tests, according to TMZ.

Schrieber reportedly experienced the massive headache on Sunday and called his doctor who directed him to go to hospital immediately.

While doctors have so far been unable to determine the exact cause of the pain, the Ray Donovan star is said to be walking and talking normally.

In the past, the Emmy-nominated actor has experienced a sudden episode of memory loss triggered by a migraine, which occurred when he was starring in a Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable.

He spoke about the episode on an appearance with Late Night host Seth Meyers after the event, describing it as "the worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience".

Schreiber added: "I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache. I thought it was maybe a fast food headache, but it felt a little stronger than that. I'm walking down the stairs and I'm thinking, 'This is not normal. I don't feel OK.'"

He recalled knowing "something was really wrong" when he could not remember his co-star Amy Ryan's name.

An MRI led to the father-of-three being diagnosed with transient global amnesia.

Schreiber shares an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter with his ex-partner, Australian actor Naomi Watts.

The two ended their relationship of 11 years in 2016, and both have since remarried.

Schreiber is now married to former beauty queen Taylor Neisen. The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2023.