Claire Danes felt 'shame' for getting pregnant at 44

Claire Danes has recalled how she felt a "funny shame" over getting pregnant at 44.

During an interview for the SmartLess podcast on Monday, the Homeland actress admitted that her third baby was a total surprise.

Claire and husband Hugh Dancy are parents to sons Cyrus, 12, and Rowan, seven, and a two-year-old daughter.

"I was so old when that happened. I was 44," she began, noting that she didn't "think it was possible" for her to have another baby. "I was terrified."

Claire went on to recount how she initially felt embarrassed about being pregnant again.

"I did not foresee this at all. And it was weird. Suddenly, I felt like a funny shame," the 46-year-old continued. "I was naughty. I had been caught fornicating past the point I was meant to. No, it was weird, and it was like I found an edge that I hadn't been quite conscious of - like I was going outside of the parameters a little bit. That was wild... It's a trip. I mean, I have a teenager and a toddler at once."

Elsewhere in the chat, the Shopgirl star described how she initially expected to have a third boy.

"I got really, really lucky. I mean, my OB-GYN was like, 'You know you're having another boy.' But no!" she smiled, insisting she "would have been delighted" to have another son.

But ultimately, Claire is "more delighted" to have a little girl.

"She's pretty cool. And she loves a tutu," the Emmy Award winner smiled.

Claire is currently promoting her new Netflix series, The Beast in Me.