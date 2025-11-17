Jon M Chu gives surprising update on Wicked spin-off plans

Jon M Chu's daughter has started writing a Wicked spin-off film.

The 46-year-old director - who is once again at the helm for the highly anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good - has revealed his eight-year-old girl is excited by the idea of an origin story for Jonathan Bailey's character Fiyero Tigelaar.

Speaking to Variety at the film's New York City premiere on Monday (17.11.25), he said: "My daughter's already writing one, she's eight years old.

"She wrote this whole beginning that I actually really love. But we'll see, let's enjoy this ride first."

Chu revealed there are "a lot of ideas" for a potential third film in the Wicked franchise, and he's open to discussions if he was approached to helm another.

He teased: "I'd say, 'What is it about?' We have a lot of ideas flying around right now."

Michelle Yeoh - who plays Madame Morrible, the former Dean of Sorcery at Shiz University - noted she'd always say "yes" to an offer from Chu, having also worked with him on 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

She told the same outlet: "Yes! Nothing needs to go through my mind. If Jon M. Chu comes up to me, I'll say yes.

"I mean, he's brilliant. Why would I ever say no to him? Never!"

However, Bowen Yang - who plays Glinda's friend Pfannee - suggested it might be best to "leave it here".

However, He did joke about the idea of a spinoff project with his character and Bronwyn James' ShenShen.

He quipped: “I’m going to pitch a Rosencrantz Guildenstern Are Dead story with my and Bronwyn James’ characters.”

In a recent Q+A event in Los Angeles over the weekend, Ariana Grande stopped short of teasing a third film, but insisted there will be an everlasting bond between the cast members and the movies

She said: "No one’s going anywhere. We’re not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always.

"They’ve changed our lives irrevocably and permanently. I’m so grateful for that.”