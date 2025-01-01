John Boyega reveals conditions needed for his Star Wars return

John Boyega will only return to Star Wars if Oscar Isaac comes back to the sci-fi series too.

The 33-year-old actor starred in the sequel trilogy as Finn and has not been seen since 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, and Boyega has now revealed he will only return to the franchise if he gets to show the “bromance” between his Resistance hero and Isaac’s X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron in a new movie.

Speaking at Liverpool Comic Con in the UK, he said: “Me and Oscar are very stubborn and we believe the bromance should only be on the big screen.”

The Woman King actor added any potential Star Wars film featuring Finn would have to have “a great script”, and also include Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, 39.

Boyega continued: “It has to be a movie and obviously a great script. And I already spoke to Joonas today and said, 'Joonas, you must join Poe and Finn on their adventure.'

“So if I get those combinations, who knows.”

This comes after Isaac recently ruled out returning to both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s comments about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Speaking about potentially returning to Star Wars with GQ magazine, the Frankenstein actor, 46, said: “Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.

“If that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things.”

While Boyega and Isaac’s return to Star Wars is up in the air, the pair’s sequel trilogy co-lead Daisy Ridley, 33, is set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in Star Wars: New Jedi Order.

The film - which is being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy - is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, and will follow Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi for a new age in the galaxy far, far away.

Following the announcement of New Jedi Order, Boyega said he hoped “Daisy gets that chance to shine” in the upcoming blockbuster.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Boyega said: “It made sense to expand the franchise in that way.

“I'm just looking forward, first of all to see if it's real, because we have had a few Star Wars announcements - you know, in development, they can't quite get it done.

“I'm just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that's finally hers, as a Jedi that's fully qualified, I can't wait to watch it. I really can't. I'm happy for her.”

The Pacific Rim Uprising star stopped short of confirming whether he would appear in New Jedi Order, but insisted he was “a genuine fan” of the Star Wars franchise, and missed working with Ridley.

He said: “I miss Daisy. I haven't seen Daisy face-to-face in a minute.

“I found out [about New Jedi Order] online. Being a genuine fan, I'm online, I watch reaction videos, I'm on the subscriber lists. I get the emails, as if I'm not in the films - you know, Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes out ... oh, does it?”