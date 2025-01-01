Cynthia Erivo to open Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cynthia Erivo has signed up to headline the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Monday, producers announced that the Wicked: For Good star will open the annual spectacle with a "show-stopping number" on the morning of 27 November.

Cynthia has not yet spoken about her plans for the parade, though she did repost the exciting news on her Instagram Stories and added a heart emoji.

The marquee performance is set to take place in front of Macy's Herald Square flagship store.

Other previously announced performers for the venue include EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club, and the legendary Radio City Rockettes.

In addition, the likes of Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Taylor Momsen, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, and Teyana Taylor are to appear.

"The 99th Macy's Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, four ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season," a press release reads.

Cynthia, 38, has had a busy few weeks, having been on an international press tour for Wicked: For Good alongside co-star Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy film opens in cinemas on Friday.

The British actress-singer is also promoting her new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much, and preparing for a West End production of Dracula set to kick off in February 2026.