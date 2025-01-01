Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo skip interviews at Wicked: For Good premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo skipped most press interviews at the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City on Monday night.

The actresses, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the new musical fantasy movie, walked the red carpet together at the final screening event held at the Lincoln Center.

Ariana opted for a Schiaparelli Haute Couture ballgown, while Cynthia donned a dramatic black dress with feather detailing.

Shortly before the screening, a representative for Universal Pictures announced that the pair would not be doing interviews as the British actress-singer had lost her voice.

"Unfortunately, Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore, she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening," a spokesperson commented.

However, the friends - who held hands as they posed together - made one stop to speak with the premiere host.

"I'm not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!" Ariana explained. "It's so full circle to be in New York City where the Gershwin (Theatre) is, where Wicked is, and to be celebrating tonight together... She's throat-coating, we're nourishing the throat. Thank you for understanding. There's only so much the human body can endure."

Though hoarse, Cynthia added: "It's really beautiful that we're finishing here, where it started."

The pair's latest press circuit hasn't been without incident.

Earlier this month, Ariana missed the Wicked: For Good premiere in São Paulo, Brazil as a result of plane safety issues.

And at the Singapore event, the superstar was charged by a man while on the red carpet. The man has since been sentenced to nine days in jail.

While Ariana, 32, has not yet commented on the experience, Cynthia seemingly referenced the scary time at a special Screen Actors Guild screening in Los Angeles last weekend.

"We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings," the 38-year-old said. "I mean, f**k, even this last week. To be honest, for f**k's sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses."

Wicked: For Good, co-starring Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, is set for release in cinemas on Friday.