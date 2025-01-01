Liev Schreiber 'cleared to return to work' after hospitalisation

Liev Schreiber has been "cleared to return to work" following a recent hospitalisation in New York City.

The Perfect Couple actor was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after experiencing a severe headache.

According to reports, Schreiber initially contacted his doctor, who urged him to seek immediate medical attention.

A representative for the actor has since confirmed that he is doing much better after spending the night in hospital, where he underwent a series of tests.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work," the representative told TMZ.

The cause of Schreiber's sudden headache has not been disclosed.

The Emmy-nominated actor has previously suffered a severe episode of memory loss triggered by a "terrible headache" while appearing in the Broadway production Doubt: A Parable.

Speaking about the incident on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Schreiber described it as "the worst nightmare that an actor could possibly ever experience".

The 58-year-old recalled realising "something was really wrong" when he could not remember his co-star Amy Ryan's name. He was later diagnosed with transient global amnesia.

Schreiber is currently working on an upcoming, untitled Apple TV+ thriller based on Lars Kepler's bestselling Killer Instinct series. He stars as a homicide detective trying to protect his family from a serial killer.