Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe to star in new West End production of Romeo & Juliet

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe are set to star in a new West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

The Stranger Things actress and the Hamnet actor are set to make their London West End debuts in a new production of William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, opening in March 2026.

Directed by Robert Icke, the production will see Sink take on the role of Juliet, with Jupe cast as her star-crossed lover, Romeo.

The show is scheduled to run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 16 March to 6 June 2026.

Sink told BBC News that she'd "always dreamed" of doing a West End show.

"To get to do that in one of Shakespeare's most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge," she added. "London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

The 23-year-old is best known for her portrayal of Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things, a role she will reprise in the series' fifth and final season later this month.

The actress first appeared on stage at the age of ten in the musical Annie and has since earned critical acclaim for her theatre work, including a Tony Award nomination for her starring role as Shelby Holcomb in the Broadway production John Proctor Is the Villain.

Jupe, 20, gained international recognition for his performances in The Night Manager and The Undoing, and appeared in the film A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

His upcoming projects include Chloe Zhao's film adaptation of Hamnet alongside Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley.

Further cast members for Romeo & Juliet will be announced at a later date.

Sink and Jupe join a distinguished list of actors who have portrayed the ill-fated lovers on stage and screen, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, Ian McKellen, Lily James, Richard Madden, and, more recently, Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.