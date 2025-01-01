Mira Sorvino defends Kristin Davis against online trolls

Mira Sorvino has defended Kristin Davis against online trolls.

The Oscar winner hit back with a stinging reply to a fan who had critiqued Kristin's use of "so much Botox".

"I will never understand why women do this to themselves," the fan had written on Threads, alongside two photos of Kristin, 60, taken at different times in her life.

"She was such a gorgeous woman!! She's had so much Botox, it took away her original and one of a kind traits! Doesn't even look like her anymore!"

Mira, 58, wasted no time in firing up over the criticism of a fellow actress.

"When people like yourself are publicly commenting on actress' appearances, you know we are only human and feel a lot of pressure," she pointed out.

"I think she looks beautiful."

The Mighty Aphrodite star also suggested the person she was replying to would struggle under the same treatment.

"I think you wouldn't like it if people were dissecting images of you online taken decades apart," she wrote. "Let's support each other not tear each other down."

Fans were quick to express their support for both Kristin and Mira.

"Heck yes!" one wrote. "Looking at Kristin Davis'-or anyone's-face through this kind of microscope and broadcasting a critique is only feeding the very problem she says she's so against."

Others noted Mira's fierce loyalty to women.

"I pray I never say something so stupid that Mira Sorvino shows up to call me out on it," one fan admitted.

Kristin herself previously opened up about the downsides of having cosmetic procedures.

"I've done fillers and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," the And Just Like That star told The Telegraph in 2023.

"And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."