Khloé Kardashian admits she's to blame for sister Kim believing moon landing was fake

Khloé Kardashian has taken responsibility for her sister Kim Kardashian believing the 1969 moon landing was fake.

The Skims founder courted controversy in late October when she made a sensational claim during an episode of The Kardashians, stating that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin didn't walk on the moon.

Addressing the headlines in an interview with People, Kim's younger sister Khloé admitted that she also believes the conspiracy theory and "feels bad" that Kim is taking the heat for their shared view.

"I don't believe in the moon landing (either)," the 40-year-old said. "That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble!"

She continued, "I don't think it happened. I think me and my brother (Rob Kardashian), we've fed her a lot of information. I don't know, I feel bad about that, but I'm going to die on this hill!"

After the All's Fair star's claim hit headlines, representatives for America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) responded to her allegation, writing, "Yes, @KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!"

Khloé added that she doesn't expect the government and their agencies to admit that the moon landing was staged.

"Because then if they admit that didn't happen... I mean, there's a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don't want anyone getting mad at you," she stated, hinting at other conspiracy theories.

During the episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen trying to convince her All Fair's co-star Sarah Paulson about her Apollo 11 theory.

She explained in a confessional, "I don't think we did. I think it was fake. I've seen a few videos (of) Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen?"