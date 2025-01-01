Jess Glynne responds after girlfriend Alex Scott reveals she's waiting for proposal

Jess Glynne has responded to her girlfriend Alex Scott revealing that she's "waiting" for her to propose.

The former England footballer-turned-presenter opened up her romance with the Hold My Hand singer on Tuesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

During her conversation with campmates Ruby Wax and Shona McGarty, Ruby asked Alex whether marriage could be on the cards, and she replied, "I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!"

The Don't Be So Hard on Yourself hitmaker, who has been dating Alex since summer 2023, responded to Alex's comment on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I better go get a ring," with ring and eye emojis.

On Tuesday's episode, the retired sports star revealed that she met Jess when the singer approached her in London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

"I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me... (it was) really ballsy and I was like, 'I like your ballsiness', and then the spark was just instant and then yeah... we fell madly in love," she recalled.

She added, "I think before her, I never knew happiness."

Before joining the reality show, which films in the Australian jungle, Alex, 41, admitted it was "going to be a test for both of us" because it would be the longest they've ever been apart since they started dating.

In an Instagram Stories video on Tuesday, Jess, 36, lamented the fact that she had "no one to cuddle" amid the "flippin' cold" temperatures in London.

This year's I'm A Celebrity competition also stars Jack Osbourne, rapper Aitch, actors Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook and Lisa Riley and presenter Eddie Kadi.