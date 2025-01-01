Olivia Munn recalls getting food poisoning after eating sushi in a bathtub

Olivia Munn has recalled how she had the "grossest" case of food poisoning after she ate sushi while in a bathtub.

While serving as co-host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, the Your Friends and Neighbors actress recounted a time when she ordered an "amazing" meal while staying at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

"One of the grossest things I've ever done in my life - I can't believe I'm saying this right now. Oh no! I've already started," she began. "I was working. I was really tired. This decision came from being exhausted. I needed to take a bath, and I also needed to eat. So, I put the sushi next to the bathtub. And I had the bath going. And I got busy and I came back and I was in the bath and I started eating the sushi from the bath."

However, the decision proved to have disastrous consequences for Olivia.

"I had food poisoning the next day. I was at the airport at the gift shop, just, like, (vomiting) into the trash can from afar," the 45-year-old sighed. "I was like, 'I don't feel... (well)."

Olivia went on to insist she has learned from her mistake.

"Sushi's not supposed to be heated by bath water for sure," she emphasised, adding: "It didn't taste heated up. It was still cold."

Yet, Olivia - who shares two young children with husband John Mulaney - noted that the incident hasn't put her off having a regular soak in the tub.

"I love a bath. I need a bath. It's the quiet time. I just get to relax," The Newsroom star smiled.