Kaya Scodelario recalls her guardian 'crying' during Skins drug scene

Kaya Scodelario has revealed that her on-set guardian was left in tears while she filmed one of Skins' most harrowing drug scenes.

The British actress is best known for playing the enigmatic and troubled Effy Stonem in the E4 teen drama, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

In a new interview on Pluto TV's Yellow Couch series, via Metro, Kaya reflected on shooting a scene in which Effy is injected with drugs before collapsing.

"I was supposed to faint like a normal person, but for some reason, I went straight back. My first ever stunt. I don't know what I was doing," The Gentlemen actress said with a laugh.

Kaya, 33, admitted she still struggles to watch the moment back, criticising her "horrific" accent, though she acknowledged its importance for Effy's character arc.

"It's the first time we learn something about her and her mind and how it works," she explained. "I was nervous about it."

Having joined the series at just 14, the actor recalled how distressing the shoot was for the adult responsible for her welfare on set.

"I'd never seen a needle before. They didn't actually stick me with it, but still feels like it," she shared. "I remember my guardian that was on set with me at the time, crying while we were filming it, because she freaked out about it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaya spoke about juggling the series with school life.

"My big memory of it - I went to a tough school in north London, so no one ever acknowledged I was in Skins," she said. "It wasn't cool. If anything, it was the opposite."

However, she later discovered that one of Effy's monologues had quietly resonated with her classmates.

"But when we were doing our GCSE exam, I noticed on the desk someone had written that speech out in pencil," Kaya said. "It was the first moment I realised Effy affected people and there was something in her that people could relate to."