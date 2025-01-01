Amanda Seyfried wants Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney for Mamma Mia 3

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she'd like Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter to appear in Mamma Mia 3.

In June this year, Carpenter was linked to a role in a possible third outing of the movie, when producer Judy Craymer hinted at her involvement in an interview with Deadline.

Now, Seyfried has further stoked the rumours by saying she'd like Carpenter in a third iteration of the movie - and Sweeney, too.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Governors Awards, Seyfried was asked about where a third Mamma Mia film was up to.

"Maybe I'm just naive, but I'm pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal," she told the outlet.

She then added: "I love portraying a mum, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids. Maybe she has a cousin she hasn't seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There's a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I'm all for it."

Speculation over Mamma Mia 3 has been rife over the past few years, with producer Craymer saying back in 2020 that "there was meant to be a trilogy".

Christine Baranski, who played Donna Sheridan's friend Tanya Chesham-Leigh, said last August that she had met with producer Judy Craymer. A few months later, Pierce Brosnan revealed he had also met with her.

The original adaptation of the ABBA musical came out in 2008 with the sequel, Here We Go Again, arriving in 2018.