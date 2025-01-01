Khloe Kardashian reveals Lamar Odom burned her diaries

Khloé Kardashian has a revealed that her ex husband Lamar Odom burnt her journals in a fit of paranoia.

The reality star confided the news in the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

"I used to journal all the time. I haven't journalled in years," she shared. "I used to love to journal. I had a few journals that I journalled literally my life away and I loved it. And everything was in these journals."

She recalled a time when her Odom, was "going through it" and "having a rough time" where he was often "incredibly paranoid".

"He found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she continued.

"And he threw all of them into a fire in front of me. And I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face.

"They meant so much to me," she explained. "And that was the last time I journalled because I just felt like, wow, that was taken away in a f**king blink. And what was the point?"

Although Kardashian said she still believes in journalling because it can be "incredibly therapeutic," the incident with Odom made her unwilling to do it again.

"I'm not gonna start a journal again and have someone destroy it, or I lose it, or I don't know. But yeah, it's more, I'm not gonna say traumatic for me, but I just don't even wanna open that up again."

Kardashian and Odom divorced in 2016.