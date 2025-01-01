Meghan, Duchess of Sussex raves about marriage to Prince Harry: 'He loves me boldly'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has gushed over Prince Harry's endless support for her and their marriage.

The actor and TV presenter shared her thoughts in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back.

"He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective."

Further explaining her and Harry's dynamic, she explained, "You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me.

"That's translated into every part of our life."

Her comments praising their work dynamic come as the Suits alum has been teasing her upcoming Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which premieres next month. The duo share a kiss in the trailer.

The Duke and Duchess's business ambitions began after they quit the royal family back in January 2020.

The couple, who wed in 2018 and share two children, indicated that they wanted to take a "progressive new role" and leave their roles as "senior" royals, adding that they wanted to make their own money.

"It was my decision," Harry insisted in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan. "She never asked to leave. I had to see it for myself."