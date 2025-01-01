The Family Stone sequel in works amid Diane Keaton's death

A sequel to The Family Stone is in the works - amid star Diane Keaton's death.

Thomas Bezucha, who directed the beloved 2005 Christmas classic, said he was thinking about and working on the script for the follow-up when he heard the news about the actress - who played Sybil Stone, who died of a terminal illness towards the end of the movie - passing away.

And Bezucha wants to do the sequel to honour Diane.

He told CNN: "I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already. Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

As well as wanting to "honour her even more" with the sequel in the wake of Diane's death from pneumonia on October 11 at the age of 79, Bezucha is even more motivated to "do a good job by the rest of the cast".

The Family Stone - which follows Sybil and her family gathered on what might be their last Christmas together, with Sybil revealing that her breast cancer has returned - also starred Sarah Jessica Parker (Meredith Morton), Dermot Mulroney (Everett Stone), Luke Wilson (Ben Stone), Claire Danes (Julie Morton), Rachel McAdams (Amy Stone) and Craig T. Nelson (Kelly Stone).

None of the cast have signed on to reprise their roles, but Bezucha revealed he has spoken to the original stars, and they all seem keen on the sequel.

Bezucha added: "I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan."

Diane's health reportedly "declined very suddenly" in the months before she died.

Speaking about the Oscar-winning actress, a source told People magazine: “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.

"It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.

"In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening."

In March, Diane put her "dream home" in Brentwood, California, up for sale, despite previously vowing to stay there forever, and she was no longer regularly seen in the area walking her dogs.

Another source said: "She lived in Brentwood for many years.

"She loved her neighbourhood. Up until just a few months ago, she'd walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses, regardless of the weather.

"She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She'd talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special."