Dwayne Johnson wearing sweet nod to Robin Williams as he films new Jumanji movie

Dwayne Johnson is wearing a dice necklace while filming the next Jumanji movie as a "show of respect" to the late Robin Williams.

The Fast and Furious actor is currently shooting the final instalment in his action-adventure trilogy alongside Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

To mark the first day of filming this week, Johnson posted a video of himself in costume as Dr. Smolder Bravestone riding to the set in a golf cart. He drew viewers' attention to the dice hanging from his neck and revealed that it is a prop from the original 1995 Jumanji starring Williams and Kirsten Dunst.

"As you see, a little Easter egg for Dr. Bravestone. This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams, as a show of respect," Johnson shared. "And a way of honouring Robin and this entire franchise that he started as we film our very last Jumanji. The big finale. Here we go, let's shoot!"

In the original film, Williams played Alan Parrish, who is freed from the Jumanji board game after being trapped inside for 26 years.

In the current trilogy, Jumanji is now a video game, and Johnson, Gillan, Black and Hart play the in-game avatars of a group of teenagers. Their series debuted with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017, followed by Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019.

Johnson revealed earlier this month that the next movie, seemingly subtitled Cross-Platform, will be the last.

"What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure," he wrote alongside videos and snaps from the table read. "Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film."

The next movie, which is once again being directed by Jake Kasdan, will be released on 11 December 2026.