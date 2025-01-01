Brendan Fraser reveals fourth Mummy film is 'the one he wanted to make'

Brendan Fraser has revealed the next movie in The Mummy franchise is the one he's been waiting 20 years to make.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Oscar-winning actor would be reuniting with his co-star Rachel Weisz for another instalment in the action-adventure franchise.

Addressing the news, Fraser revealed to The Associated Press that the forthcoming film is the one he has always wanted to make.

"The one I wanted to make was never made," he said. "But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I've been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want."

Fraser and Weisz starred in 1999's The Mummy and 2001's The Mummy Returns as American adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O'Connell and English librarian and aspiring Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan.

The Whale actor returned for a third outing, 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, without Weisz. Maria Bello replaced her as Evelyn.

While the upcoming movie will reportedly disregard the events of the third film, Fraser told the publication that he was still "proud" of that instalment.

"Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I'm proud of the third one because I think it's a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot," he stated.

The Canadian actor, who is a regular on the fan convention circuit, has previously expressed interest in revisiting The Mummy franchise if the story was good enough.

"I don't know how it would work," he told Variety in 2022. "But I'd be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."

It is unclear if the fourth film will feature any other returning cast members, such as John Hannah as Evelyn's brother Jonathan.