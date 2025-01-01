Vin Diesel sexual battery lawsuit dismissed by judge

The sexual battery lawsuit against Vin Diesel has been dismissed by a judge on a legal technicality.

Asta Jonasson filed a lawsuit against the actor two years ago, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in her hotel room in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010 when she worked as his assistant during the making of Fast Five.

The judge in the case, Daniel M. Crowley, previously dismissed four of Jonasson's 10 claims, due to the statute of limitations. In his ruling on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge dismissed the remaining six claims due to lack of jurisdiction.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Crowley ruled that California was not the right jurisdiction to file a complaint about an alleged incident that happened in Georgia. He added that California law could not be "applied to any of Plaintiff's claims".

In her original lawsuit, which was filed in December 2023, Jonasson claimed that Diesel, 58, groped her, pinned her against a wall and forced her to touch his genitals. She was allegedly fired by his sister hours later.

The Fast and Furious actor denied the allegations via his attorney at the time, and the case was set for a trial in February before Crowley issued his decision on Wednesday.

Responding to the verdict, Diesel's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement, "We are grateful that the court put an end to this meritless lawsuit. We are pleased that this matter has been resolved entirely."

Meanwhile, Jonasson's attorneys revealed that they intend to appeal.

"The Court did not decide anything about the truth of Ms. Jonasson's allegations," they stated. "The ruling was based on a legal technicality, with which we respectfully disagree."