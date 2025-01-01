Kim Kardashian reveals she paid $80,000 for late father Robert Kardashian's Bible at auction

Kim Kardashian has revealed she paid $80,000 (£61,000) for a Bible once owned by her father at a recent auction.

In March, a personalised copy of The Living Bible presented to O.J. Simpson by Robert Kardashian in the early '90s was among the items placed up for grabs in an online auction. After receiving 49 bids, the Bible sold for a whopping $65,800 (£50,700).

However, with the buyer's premium added - which is 22 per cent of the final bid price - the total amount paid was $80,276.

And while representatives for Simpson's estate and the Kardashian family didn't comment on the news at the time, during the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim shared that she was the winning bidder.

"You are not gonna believe what it is, nor will you even care, but you will understand one day, this is really special to me," she told her seven-year-old daughter Chicago West as she opened up a box containing the Bible. "This used to be my daddy's. When someone goes to heaven, their energy is always here with us."

Kim then held up the Bible to show the camera crew.

"So, if anyone is wondering who won that O.J. Simpson auction, you best believe it's me," the 45-year-old smiled.

While flipping through the text, Kim realised it was her father's personal Bible - having originally believed Kardashian had purchased the religious text to give to Simpson shortly after he was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.

"I thought it was a Bible that my dad bought O.J. and wrote in it. (But) it's actually my dad's Bible with his name inscribed on it. I didn't know that," she added.

Previously, Simpson estate executor Malcolm LaVergne divulged that Kim had offered to pay $15,000 (£11,500) for the heirloom before it went for sale. But he rejected the bid as the item was already under contract.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim explained that she used an alias to bid for the Bible in order to avoid driving up the price further.

The book includes a heartfelt inscription written in blue ballpoint pen by Kardashian, who died at the age of 59 in 2003.

Attorney Kardashian stood by Simpson when he was tried and acquitted for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman, who were stabbed to death in Los Angeles.

Goldman's father later filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson, and in 1997, a jury unanimously found him to be responsible for the deaths.

Earlier this week, three decades later, Simpson's estate agreed to pay $58 million (£44 million) to Goldman's family.

Simpson died at the age of 76 in 2024 following a battle with prostate cancer.