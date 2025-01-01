Kevin Spacey claims he is homeless following sexual assault scandal

Kevin Spacey has claimed he is now homeless in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that derailed his career.

The former House of Cards star revealed he is living between temporary accommodations, eight years after being effectively exiled from Hollywood following multiple accusations of sexual assault.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spacey shared that, due to financial troubles, he has lost his long-time home in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs," the 66-year-old said. "I'm going where the work is."

He added, "I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain."

In 2017, Spacey was hit with several allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. He later faced several legal cases, including nine sex offence charges in the U.K., which he denied.

In July 2023, he was acquitted of all nine charges. He previously won a sexual abuse case brought by actor Anthony Rapp in 2022.

During the interview, Spacey opened up about the financial impact the allegations have had on him.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," he said. "I've had very little coming in and everything going out."

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was," he continued. "Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

Despite his circumstances, the American Beauty actor remains optimistic about returning to the industry.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," he claimed. "And that will happen in its right time."

He continued, "But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission - by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."