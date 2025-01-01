Ariana Grande reveals she has Covid-19 amid Wicked: For Good press tour

Ariana Grande has tested positive for Covid-19 amid the press tour for her new movie, Wicked: For Good.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the singer-actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

In the caption, Ariana wrote, "Moments before Covid."

The 32-year-old didn't divulge any further details, such as whether she is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

However, editors at Variety reported that Ariana will skip several Q&A sessions about Wicked: For Good that were scheduled for the coming days and an interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

It's understood Cynthia will still appear on the daytime talk show, even though she lost her voice and wasn't able to do interviews at the New York City premiere on Monday evening.

"She's still missing in action, but she's there," the 38-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon of her voice issues during her appearance on his late-night programme on Wednesday. "She's kind of sexy."

The press circuit for Wicked: For Good hasn't been without incident.

Earlier this month, Ariana missed the premiere in São Paulo, Brazil because of plane safety issues.

And at the Singapore event, the music superstar was charged by an onlooker while on the red carpet. The man has since been sentenced to nine days in jail.

Wicked: For Good, co-starring Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, opens in cinemas on Friday.