Donald Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired, again

Donald Trump has renewed his stoush with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

The US President has called for the ABC to take him off the air, again.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with no talent and very poor television ratings, on the air? Why do the TV syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Asking for Kimmel to be pulled from TV comes two days after Trump called for ABC's broadcast license to be revoked after an ABC News reporter asked why he had chosen not to release the government's files on the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump has since signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its long-running investigation into Epstein. The files have been eagerly sought by both his political opponents and members of his own base who have pressed for greater transparency in the case.

The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialised with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The ABC previously decided to temporarily pre-empt Kimmel's late-night show in September following monologue comments he made in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel was soon back on the airwaves, however. He made an emotional return to hosting his late-night show, before getting back to his normal programming that routinely mocks Trump during opening monologues.