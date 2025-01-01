Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki ask fans to suggest title for The Bodyguard adaptation

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki have called on fans to help them decide on a new title for their upcoming adaptation of the 2022 novel, The Bodyguard.

On Thursday, producers at Netflix announced that the Gossip Girl actress and Supernatural actor had signed up to headline a romantic comedy based on Katherine Center's popular book.

Titled The Bodyguard, the novel follows a no-nonsense security professional who is assigned to protect an action star over the holidays.

But in order to avoid confusing the new project with The Bodyguard, the iconic 1992 film featuring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, Leighton, Jared, and Katherine asked readers to assist in selecting an appropriate title for their movie in a video clip posted to Instagram.

"It can't be called The Bodyguard because there's already an iconic movie called The Bodyguard," Leighton began, while Jared continued: "You have such a massive audience and you have so many committed and dedicated readers of your books. They might have options or ideas."

In addition, author Katherine noted she was onboard with changing the title.

"Yeah, I totally agree with this. I think this is a genius idea. If my readers got a chance to make some suggestions, I know there would be gold in there," she enthused.

And in his own post, Jared encouraged fans to share their title ideas via social media.

"This story has so much heart, and we can't wait to bring Katherine Center's The Bodyguard to the screen. Only catch? The title... is already very, VERY taken. So the whole team has been tossing around new ideas - and now we want to hear yours too. Drop your best title suggestions in the comments. Can't wait to see what y'all come up with," the 43-year-old declared.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the romcom will also feature Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah Lalonde, and Toby Sandeman.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.