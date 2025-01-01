Cynthia Erivo pens emotional goodbye to Wicked character

Cynthia Erivo has written a heartfelt farewell to her Wicked character, Elphaba.

The British actress marked the theatrical release of her new film, Wicked: For Good, by sharing an emotional goodbye letter to the iconic role.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the same day the film arrived in cinemas, Erivo reflected on her experience embodying Elphaba.

"I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me," she wrote. "I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard."

The actress continued, "The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough."

The Harriet star went on to express her hope that audiences will find the same joy in the film that she did.

"So I'll simply say this," she penned. "Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I've found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba."

Erivo accompanied the tribute with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the production, one of which showed Elphaba walking down the famous Yellow Brick Road.

Her co-star Ariana Grande also took to Instagram to bid farewell to her own character, Glinda.

"Thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything," she wrote. "I will love you always ... Wicked For Good is out now."

Wicked: For Good arrives one year after the first instalment, Wicked, debuted on 22 November 2024.