Dwayne Johnson says Jungle Cruise sequel is unlikely

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson thinks a Jungle Cruise sequel is unlikely to happen.

The wrestler-turned-actor starred alongside the likes of Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in the 2021 adventure fantasy film, and although a sequel has been discussed for a number of years, Dwayne admits that it's now unlikely to happen.

Asked whether or not the sequel is likely to be made, Dwayne told Entertainment Weekly: "I don't think so."

Dwayne, 53, explained that a change of leadership at Disney has prompted a change of mind.

The Hollywood star shared: "I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID.

"COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, we did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again. Despite whether or not our chemistry was great."

Emily has also confirmed that a sequel is unlikely. However, the 42-year-old actress - who has worked with Dwayne on a number of projects over the years - insists that she's comfortable with Disney's decision.

The London-born actress - who is married to fellow film star John Krasinski - said: "They did not want to set sail again, and that's fine."

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently conceded that he was in a career "comfort zone for quite some time".

The film star enjoyed huge success after making the transition from wrestling to acting - but Dwayne admits to being in a comfort zone for a prolonged period of time, when he was starring in big-budget Hollywood films.

He told Variety: "I was in a comfort zone for quite some time.

"Making these big films — they’re hard to do, but they are comfortable. What I was scared of was exposing myself and exploring the deepest, darkest traumas."

For a long time, Dwayne believed that his fans wanted him to make a particular kind of film, and he therefore decided to pursue those projects for years.

However, Emily - his co-star in The Smashing Machine, the new biographical sports drama film - ultimately encouraged Dwayne to test himself as an actor.

He said: "I used to have this motto — ‘Audience first'.

"Emily said, ‘I love that. It’s worked for you for decades now. But if you want to take care of the audience, show them a mirror of yourself. Isn’t that taking care of the audience too?’"

The Smashing Machine received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and Dwayne - who plays UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the movie - found the acclaim to be an overwhelming experience.

Asked what he was thinking in the moment, Dwayne replied: "It’s hard to find the language for it, because it’s so emotional.

"It was just validation of this seemingly once-in-a-lifetime journey. Not only for us, but also for the man who actually lived it."