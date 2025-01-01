Rian Johnson: AI is making everything worse

Rian Johnson thinks AI is "making everything worse in every single way".

The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is one of the best-known directors in Hollywood - has bemoaned the potential impact of AI technology, with Rian worrying about what it could do for people currently working in the movie business.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Yeah, f*** AI. It’s something that’s making everything worse in every single way — I don’t get it.

"I mean, I get it in a ‘This makes sense to save money by not paying artists’ way.’ But then, what the f*** are we doing? Is this where we want to be?"

On the other hand, Rian has defended streaming platforms, explaining that a lot of people simply don't understand how the movie business works in the modern day.

The Knives Out director said: "People generally don’t understand that it’s not just Netflix saying, ‘You can’t have this number of theatres’ — there’s a bit of trench warfare going on with the theatre chains and Netflix, and the chains won’t play Netflix movies if they don’t have a [longer] window.

"The temptation is to frame it as ‘us against Netflix’ or something. It’s not that at all. It sounds a little bit like corporate speak, but it’s also just the reality: You’re in the boat with the person you got on the boat with. You’ve got to kind of start rowing."

Rian partnered with Netflix for the Knives Out franchise, and he admits that the streaming platform has been "awesome".

Asked how the release of Wake Up Dead Man will compare to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian replied: "It’ll probably be about the same number, screens-wise, as the last release. I wish it was more.

"Netflix is our partners in these, and they’ve been awesome. They are what they are, and they do what they do. We signed up for the ride with that."

Meanwhile, Rian previously teased the latest Knives Out movie on social media.

The acclaimed director wrote on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. (sic)"