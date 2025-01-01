Eddie Murphy on cancel culture: 'Comics are talking crazier than ever'

Eddie Murphy has shared his thoughts on cancel culture.

The comedian and actor has explained that he is not worried about getting cancelled and that he believes cancel culture has largely faded.

"I can't think of a comedian that said a joke that made them get cancelled," he said to The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like that whole cancelled thing was just a moment in time where people were like, 'Comics have to be careful what they say.'"

"If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever," the 64-year-old continued. "They say whatever the f**k they want to say."

The Shrek star also suggested younger generations are resistant to the idea of cancel culture.

"It's a generation that's coming up now that's defiant about that whole cancel culture s**t: 'F**k that cancel culture s**t. Let the chips fall where they may,'" he told the publication. "If I ever did it again, I would say what I wanted to say and do whatever I wanted to do."

He added, "I'm not even thinking about getting cancelled at 64, after 50 years in the business."

Murphy is currently promoting his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, which traces his journey from a young stand-up comic to a Hollywood star known for films including Beverly Hills Cop, Norbit and The Nutty Professor.

Elsewhere in the interview, he teased that he is considering a return to stand-up.

"I'm open to the idea of doing stand-up again," he divulged. "I got to be having fun for it to work, so if it hits me like that, I'll go right up there and do it."

Being Eddie was released on Netflix on 12 November.